Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
January 20, 2026 11:18 PM
Reed Sheppard credits the Rockets' team-play and Houston crowd behind their comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs.
Related Videos
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
02:44
Doncic is ‘taking the reigns’ with Lakers
06:16
How do Warriors pivot with Butler out for year?
07:12
Did Wemby deserve ASG starting spot over Edwards?
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?
09:55
How can Warriors stay competitive without Butler?
04:46
Will Wembanyama have good game against Rockets?
08:47
Guessing contracts for pending RFAs: Duren, Watson
01:47
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
02:04
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade
02:00
Highlights: Celtics fall short against Pistons
01:10
Harris: Pistons continued to push against Celtics
01:26
Christie sets the tone for Mavs in win vs. Knicks
01:55
Highlights: Mavs get wire-to-wire win over Knicks
Latest Clips
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
01:50
Players to watch in Patriots vs. Broncos
01:58
Players to watch in Rams vs. Seahawks
01:20
2026 NFL Draft: Top-5 QBs with Pro Football Focus
01:44
PFF Top 5 2026 NFL Mock Draft
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
23:26
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 1
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
44
May shows his team value of concentration
05:11
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
02:35
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
10:18
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
04:57
Beecham: Bears ‘unified Chicago’ this season
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
02:09
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue