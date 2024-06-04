 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Horry breaks down LAL's potential offseason moves

June 4, 2024 11:47 AM
Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to look back at his storied years in the NBA, give his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers' draft possibilities and more.
nbc_dps_jamesworthy_240603.jpg
12:41
Worthy discusses Clark, Jordan, Bird, Riley, Jokic
nbc_dps_johnsalleyinterview_240531.jpg
17:12
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
10:05
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240530.jpg
20:23
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
3:42
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
3:28
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
4:06
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240529.jpg
13:42
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
nbc_dps_timberwolvesmavericksgame4recap_240529.jpg
6:40
Odds Timberwolves win series vs. Mavericks
nbc_dps_bronnydraft_240529.jpg
9:02
Is Bronny to the Lakers a foregone conclusion?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240528.jpg
21:15
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_240528.jpg
9:33
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
