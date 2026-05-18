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Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner enters the French Open on a 29-match win streak, chasing a career Grand Slam
Madison Keys
Injured Madison Keys withdraws from French Open warmup tournament
Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. is scorching. Why can’t the Royals turn it into wins?

Top Clips

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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders
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Mystics are the bet in matchup against Wings
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Bills will have tough time surpassing win total

Trending Teams

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Target under 5.5 games for Spurs-Thunder WCF

May 18, 2026 11:38 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick preview the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, debating if the Spurs can give the defending champions a challenge.

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