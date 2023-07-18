 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minchey
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit
henley.jpg
DFS Dish: 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Wisconsin at Arizona State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Wisconsin Badgers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_collinmorikawapresser_230718.jpg
Morikawa emphasizing control at Open Championship
nbc_golf_lfto_brookskoepkapresser_230718.jpg
Koepka: It’s a major so I should be ‘up for it’
nbc_dps_danonrbs_230718.jpg
Why do we feel bad for NFL running backs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minchey
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Kenny Minchey, early-enrolled freshman quarterback, former Pittsburgh commit
henley.jpg
DFS Dish: 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Wisconsin at Arizona State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Wisconsin Badgers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfto_collinmorikawapresser_230718.jpg
Morikawa emphasizing control at Open Championship
nbc_golf_lfto_brookskoepkapresser_230718.jpg
Koepka: It’s a major so I should be ‘up for it’
nbc_dps_danonrbs_230718.jpg
Why do we feel bad for NFL running backs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Should West have been paid for being NBA logo?

July 18, 2023 09:47 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Carlos Boozer, the retirement of NBA jersey numbers and if Jerry West should have been paid for being the basis of the NBA logo.
Up Next
nbc_golf_stephcurryholeinone_230715.jpg
3:45
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jerrywestinterview_230714.jpg
17:38
West: Honesty ‘difficult’ to find among players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
10:09
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
4:07
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
Now Playing
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_230712.jpg
15:24
Arenas: Zion ‘aware’ of what he must do for weight
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
3:33
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davemcmenamininterview_230710.jpg
10:51
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mcmenamin_230710.jpg
10:42
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyama_230710.jpg
7:36
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_kklightninground_230705.jpg
11:56
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Now Playing
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing