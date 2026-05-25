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Fox: Everything you hear about Wemby is true
May 24, 2026 11:32 PM
De’Aaron Fox joins NBA Showtime after Game 4 to provide an update on his health, what he sees in San Antonio’s young guards and Victor Wembanyama’s leadership.
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