Suns' Okogie on fantasy radars after opening night
The Rotoworld Basketball Show reviews the top fantasy takeaways from the Suns and Warriors opening night matchup including Chris Paul's fit, Josh Okogie's emergence and more.
Haynes: Bucks now have a ‘closer’ in Lillard
Chris Haynes joins Dan Patrick to discuss James Harden's saga with the Philadelphia 76ers, Damian Lillard's impact on the Milwaukee Bucks and why Victor Wembanyama is already the 'runaway' Rookie of the Year.
Can Hall of Famers have ‘disappointing’ careers?
Dan Patrick debates whether or not Hall of Famers across sports can be considered disappointments.
Evaluating Wembanyama’s NBA debut with Spurs
Dan Patrick discusses Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs and how the No. 1 overall pick will grow and develop throughout the 2023-24 season.
Wemby ‘makes it look easy’ following NBA debut
Dan Patrick is fascinated to watch Victor Wembanyama's evolution in the NBA after his debut with the Spurs and his ability to 'make it look easy' as a big man, but debates the potential of falling short of expectations.
Players to consider in fantasy after Adams’ injury
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus highlight which Grizzlies players fantasy managers should look to roster in the wake of Steven Adams' injury.
Lakers-Nuggets fantasy takeaways: AD, Gordon
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discusses LeBron's reduced minutes, Aaron Gordon's appeal as a fantasy trade candidate and more after the Lakers-Nuggets opening night clash.
Should Golden State retire Durant’s jersey?
Dan Patrick and & Co. debate if Kevin Durant deserves to have his jersey retired by the Warriors, and whether or not KD should be considered the greatest offensive weapon in NBA history.
Rivers: All-Star snub triggered a change in Harden
Doc Rivers joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the upcoming NBA season and also run through the troubles of James Harden and Ben Simmons during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Horry: Thompson the second-best shooter ever
Robert Horry joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his take on the NBA's best-ever shooters, preview the new season, and share how the Spurs should handle Victor Wembanyama's minutes.
Inside Davis Porter’s rise up the NBA ranks
In the premiere of a new On Her Turf series, “3 Pointer- Women of the NBA,” Kori Davis Porter, SVP Head of Business Operations at the NBA, gives advice about working her way up within the league.
Suns’ thin PG rotation great for Booker managers
The Phoenix Suns' thin rotation at point guard could be great for Devin Booker fantasy managers, who will look to get more involved at the position, which could result in another top-30 fantasy season.