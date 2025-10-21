 Skip navigation
Top News

Jacob Whitehead.png
Defensive Back Jacob Whitehead Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Madden Williams.png
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Mens 50km Freestyle
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying

Top Clips

lebron_mpx.jpg
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jacob Whitehead.png
Defensive Back Jacob Whitehead Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Madden Williams.png
Texas A&M Commit Madden Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Mens 50km Freestyle
Ski, snowboard federation votes not to allow Russians, Belarusians in Olympic qualifying

Top Clips

lebron_mpx.jpg
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Time for Wemby to make big jump in 3rd NBA season

October 21, 2025 06:35 AM
Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi expect Victor Wembanyama to establish himself among the NBA's elite in his age-22 season.

lebron_mpx.jpg
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_nba_rocketsthunder_251021.jpg
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
nbc_nba_offguardep2rocketsstarters_251021.jpg
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
westbrookthumbv2.jpg
09:42
Rivers: Westbrook ‘deserves to be in the NBA’
nbc_nba_offguardep2bucks_251021.jpg
14:18
Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East
nbc_nba_offguardep2ringsvschips_251002.jpg
08:27
Do rings define greatness for Jokic and Giannis?
nbc_roto_sharpe_251020.jpg
01:28
Portland signs Camara, Sharpe to four-year deals
nbc_roto_embiidv2_251020.jpg
01:17
Embiid looks ready to start NBA season
nbc_roto_kevindurant_251020(2).jpg
01:09
Durant agrees to two-year, $90 million extension
nbc_nba_bottomfeeders_251020.jpg
04:41
Analyzing ‘charm’ of Jazz, Hornets ahead of season
USATSI_27342479_copy.jpg
05:44
Buzelis, Risacher have All-Star potential
USATSI_27217730_copy.jpg
07:18
Double-big lineups are ‘all the rage’ in NBA
nbc_nba_picksix_251020.jpg
04:47
Giannis, Jokic top Beecham’s season pick set
nbc_nba_rankings1through5_251020.jpg
09:45
Robinson’s health key for Knicks’ front court
nbc_nba_rankings6through10_251020.jpg
08:46
Why Clippers could be a ‘regular-season machine’
nbc_bte_gswatlal_251020.jpg
02:11
Bet on over when Reaves, Lakers host Warriors
nbc_bte_houatokc_251020.jpg
02:06
HOU could ‘outright upset’ OKC in season opener
nbc_nba_kdurantext_251019.jpg
01:22
Rockets’ patience ‘pays off’ with Durant extension
nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
nbc_nba_pg_indvsan_251017.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_pg_denvsokc_251017.jpg
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_pg_chavsnyk_251017.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_bknvstor_251017.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_phivmin_251017.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
nbc_bte_southeastwinsV2_251017.jpg
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
nbc_bte_southwestV2_251017.jpg
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
nbc_bte_northwestwins_251017.jpg
02:02
Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
nbc_plp_harrymaguire_251021.jpg
08:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
nbc_plp_xgpartb_251021.jpg
16:06
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
07:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
nbc_plp_netbusters8_251021.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
nbc_pft_nbanfl_251021.jpg
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
nbc_pft_mcdanieltua_251021.jpg
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
nbc_pft_texansturnaround_251021.jpg
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
nbc_pft_stroudhead_251021.jpg
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground
nbc_pft_endinganalysis_251021.jpg
11:35
Analyzing final minutes of Texans-Seahawks
nbc_pft_detspark_251021.jpg
08:47
St. Brown’s intensity, tenacity sparks the Lions
nbc_pft_alshaairfoul_251021.jpg
04:45
Al-Shaair likely to earn fine for hit on Darnold
gibbsmontgomery.jpg
06:43
Why Montgomery should be more like Gibbs’ sidekick
nbc_pft_seahawksstruggles_251021.jpg
09:39
Seahawks had hard time closing the door on Texans
nbc_pft_evansinjury_251021.jpg
04:50
Evans’ future unclear after Week 7 injuries
nbc_pft_detdefense_251021.jpg
04:12
Lions’ defense never let Bucs get comfortable
nbc_nas_martinsvillepromo_251021.jpg
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
staffordramsjags.jpg
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
nbc_pl_mw8allgoals_251020.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_whubre_251020.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_bowennuno_251020.jpg
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251020.jpg
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford