Unpacking Johnson's impressive season for Hawks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_dontlike_260209.jpg
Chase Sexton out for at least another round, Indianapolis Supercross, with practice injuries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Dylan Ferrandis opening ceremonies.jpg
Dylan Ferrandis will skip SuperMotocross Round 9 with a hyperextended thumb
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Unpacking Johnson's impressive season for Hawks

March 5, 2026 02:57 PM
Eric Samulski dives into Jalen Johnson's superb season so far for the Atlanta Hawks, detailing how he continues to make an impact whenever he's on the court.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_enjoy_green_260305.jpg
05:18
Did Green taint his legacy with off-court projects
nbc_enjoy_kyle_lowry_260305.jpg
10:00
Will Lowry go down as best Raptors player ever?
nbc_enjoy_dwayne_wade_260305.jpg
10:01
Is Wade one of most underrated players of all time
JaylenBrownMPX3-5.jpg
06:33
What makes Brown one of likable players off court
LameloEnjoyMPX3-5.jpg
09:58
LaMelo’s ‘transition’ in his game a factor for CHA
nbc_nba_mannixhornets_260304.jpg
08:02
Mannix: Hornets have foundation to be really good
nbc_nba_holidaycomp_260304.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Holiday buries the Grizzlies
nbc_roto_jmccain_260304.jpg
01:27
McCain redeeming value in dynasty leagues
nbc_roto_pbanchero_260304.jpg
01:33
Banchero puts together ‘masterclass’ vs Wizards
nbc_roto_dbooker_260304.jpg
01:49
Booker has time to ‘make things right’ in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260304.jpg
04:27
Expect Giannis to make a statement against Hawks
nbc_enjoy_tatum_260304.jpg
05:33
Scenarios at play if Tatum returns for Celtics
nbc_bte_nbarookie_260304.jpg
02:03
Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY
nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points
nbc_nba_spurs76ers2min_260303.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Spurs stomp Sixers on throwback night
nbc_nba_throwbackdigital_260303.jpg
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime

Latest Clips

1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
nbc_ffhh_carr_260305.jpg
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
nbc_ffhh_kylermurrayfuture_260305.jpg
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
nbc_ffhh_terrymclaurin_260305.jpg
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
nbc_ffhh_djmoore_260305.jpg
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_roto_outfieldsleepers_260305.jpg
03:11
Langford, Rooker can pay off big-time in fantasy
nbc_wnba_seg2_260305.jpg
19:59
WNBPA clarifies why strike is still on the table
nbc_roto_outfieldtopranked_260305.jpg
02:27
Evaluating the top fantasy baseball outfielders
nbc_wnba_seg1_260305.jpg
14:07
Mist’ Breanna Stewart ‘best’ player at Unrivaled
DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
07:50
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_roto_nfln2overalldp_260305.jpg
02:47
Examining odds for No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_roto_almanageroty_260305.jpg
02:26
Who’s the best bet to win AL Manager of the Year?
nbc_roto_nlmanageroty_260305.jpg
02:07
Analyzing odds for NL Manager of the Year
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
10:52
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
03:45
Report: Patriots will release Diggs