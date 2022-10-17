Watch Now
Dosunmo starting at PG for Bulls
Jonas Nader explains that Ayo Dosunmo needs to be rostered now that he will be taking over as the Bulls' starting point guard with Lonzo Ball out.
Spurs taking the 'training wheels' of Wembanyama
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss the impact of Victor Wembanyama starting for the Spurs and what his potential is while getting big-time minutes.
Exum, Lively thriving in Irving's absence
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the impact of Kyrie Irving's heel injury and how players such as Dante Exum and Dereck Lively II have become fantasy-relevant for the Mavericks.
Green antics creates threshold moment for Warriors
Tim Kawakami says that if Golden State's dynasty isn't over, it's getting really close, as he explains why Draymond Green seems to be incapable of changing, and debates how much culpability lies with the organization.
Evaluating Draymond's complicated legacy
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and questions how fans will remember the four-time champion after multiple controversial on-the-court incidents.
Green has become an embarrassment to NBA, Warriors
Charles Barkley tells Dan Patrick why the Warriors, and not the NBA, should take over doling out Draymond Green's punishment, why he's not a "necessary evil" anymore, and why his frustrations have been boiling over.
Davis building on encouraging start for managers
When called on to dominate, Anthony Davis has delivered as a top-5 player in 9-cat formats, and his in-season tournament performance is a reminder to fantasy managers of his capability.
Fantasy outlook for Dončić with Irving sidelined
Luka Dončić is set to take on an even greater offensive workload with Kyrie Irving sidelined, and despite a difficult Week 8 schedule, fantasy managers should not be concerned to see a dip in Dončić's production.
Bane delivering for managers on preseason hype
Desmond Bane continues to deliver on preseason expectations at the start of the NBA season, and even with Ja Morant's return date looming, fantasy managers should expect the Grizzlies' guard to produce at a high level.
Simons capable of outperforming ADP if healthy
Though he has only played in three games this season, Anfernee Simons' production is a positive sign of things to come, with the capability to outperform his ADP while representing good value for fantasy managers.
Knicks' Hartenstein a must-add with elevated role
Isaiah Hartenstein will see his fantasy value boost considerably with Mitchell Robinson set to miss 8-10 weeks with an ankle injury, making the Knicks' big man a must-add in fantasy leagues.
Wemby could 'make a jump' in new Spurs rotation
The San Antonio Spurs made multiple changes to the rotation after losing 16-straight games, and rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama could be the biggest beneficiary to build on his already strong fantasy production.