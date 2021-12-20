Watch Now
Fantasy fallout of Kyrie's return
Ryan Knaus tries to determine what the fantasy fallout will be with Kyrie Irving returning to play only road games for the Nets and what it means for fantasy managers.
Why there’s a lot to like with Thompson in fantasy
Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson has top-75 fantasy basketball value with tons of room to grow, asserting himself as a player fantasy managers must watch for years to come.
Time to buy stock on OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren
The stock is rising on Oklahoma City Thunder rookie forward/center Chet Holmgren and he should be in the elite conversation with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
LaVine stays solid in fantasy despite trade rumors
Zach LaVine has been a reliable fantasy player despite the Chicago Bulls' struggles and trade rumors swirling around the two-time All-Star.
Aldama has made most of his fantasy opportunity
Santi Aldama has become a reliable big man for the Memphis Grizzlies, making him a plyer that should be rostered in most fantasy formats.
Why Maxey can maintain fantasy production
Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a fantasy force with the departure of James Harden, and he should be able to sustain his production throughout the 2023-24 season.
Jones ‘one of the steals’ in fantasy thus far
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones has made great progress this year, making him one of the late-round steals of fantasy basketball drafts.
Is it too early to assess NBA teams’ potential?
Dan Patrick takes a look around the NBA and attempts to pin down how good a few teams are early into this season, including the Lakers, Mavericks and Celtics.
How to handle LaVine in fantasy amid trade rumors
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew identifies the best and worst fantasy landing spots for Bulls' Zach LaVine if he's traded, including the 76ers, Lakers, Heat and more.
Maxey is a top-20 fantasy option moving forward
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew examines Tyrese Maxey's emergence as one of the 'best guards in the Eastern Conference' and why he can be a top-20 option the rest of the way.
Patrick: Draymond Green is always the victim
The Dan Patrick Show recaps Draymond Green's chokehold on Utah's Rudy Gobert during the Warriors-Timberwolves skirmish in the first quarter of Tuesday's game.
Who had bigger cultural impact: Iverson or Jordan?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses which iconic NBA player has created a greater cultural impact on the league: Allen Iverson or Michael Jordan?