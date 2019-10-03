Watch Now
Giannis goes first
With the first pick in the 2019 NBA Rotoworld Live Mock Draft, Ryan Knaus selects the reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Patrick highlights Wembanyama's rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama's rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Dan Patrick discusses the realistic expectations of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in the NBA, where Bronny could end up and speculates how many more years LeBron could play for the Lakers.
Patrick: 'Bird would be better in today's NBA'
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today's NBA; Seton O'Connor counters back.
Wembanyama doesn't need to bulk up in today's NBA
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on "Good Morning America" rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn't an issue for the Spurs rookie in today's NBA.
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs' team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.
Towns may be the Timberwolves' odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Global model producing 'most complete' NBA players
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul's fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul's fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama's situation in San Antonio, big men shooting 3s, the nuances in the Chris Paul trade and Damian Lillard's future.
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Dan Patrick explains why he didn't initially buy in to the Warriors being interested in Chris Paul, but why it's the right move to split up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and to free them up from Poole's salary.