 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaydendanielsproday_240328.jpg
Can Daniels’ body withstand the NFL schedule?
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Wander Franco
Rays’ Wander Franco placed on administrative leave through June 1 as sexual abuse probe continues
Fierceness horse
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jaydendanielsproday_240328.jpg
Can Daniels’ body withstand the NFL schedule?
nbc_pft_edgerankings_240328.jpg
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_pft_tredaviouswhite_240328.jpg
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Curry 'really emotional' after Green's ejection

March 28, 2024 09:44 AM
Dan Patrick discusses Draymond Green getting ejected less than four minutes into a game, highlighting how Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors feel about the impact of Green's absence.
Up Next
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
4:17
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
3:09
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
7:09
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Now Playing
nbc_roto_basketballrobinson_240320.jpg
2:39
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
Now Playing
KyrieLuka.jpg
3:20
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_damianlillardinterview_240315.jpg
12:45
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingcurryreturn_240313.jpg
2:24
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_analyzingpowellvsreid_240313.jpg
3:09
Is Monk a lock to win Sixth Man of the Year?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_rocketswaiverwire_240313.jpg
3:13
Sengun’s injury provides opportunity for Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bensimmonshurt_240307.jpg
7:17
Simmons out for season with back injury
Now Playing