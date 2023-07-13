 Skip navigation
2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_unansweredsportsquestions_230713.jpg
Patrick depicts top ‘greatest mysteries’ in sports
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What does LeBron mean by 'cheating the game'?

July 13, 2023 03:00 PM
Nets studio host, Frank Isola, joins Dan Patrick to discuss Michael Jordan leaving the NBA for baseball, LeBron James' speech at the ESPYS, Damian Lillard trade possibilities and biggest questions with Victor Wembanyama.
nbc_dps_lebronespysspeech_230713.jpg
4:07
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_230712.jpg
15:24
Arenas: Zion ‘aware’ of what he must do for weight
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
3:33
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_dps_davemcmenamininterview_230710.jpg
10:51
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
nbc_dps_mcmenamin_230710.jpg
10:42
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
nbc_dps_wembanyama_230710.jpg
7:36
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
nbc_pbte_kklightninground_230705.jpg
11:56
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
