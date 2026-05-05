 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Rolapp
PGA Tour winter schedule for 2027 looks like this year. The mystery is Florida
Aryna Sabalenka
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don’t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues
Victor Hedman
Lightning captain Victor Hedman says his personal leave this season was to address mental health

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Rolapp
PGA Tour winter schedule for 2027 looks like this year. The mystery is Florida
Aryna Sabalenka
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don’t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues
Victor Hedman
Lightning captain Victor Hedman says his personal leave this season was to address mental health

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who has the edge when Cavaliers take on Pistons?

May 5, 2026 12:17 PM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher preview Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons in the second round, explaining why physicality will be the key.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
02:32
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch
GettyImages-2269844997_copy_720x405_2498866243934.jpg
07:19
Previewing Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Game 1s
nbc_nba_wembyblockparty_260504.jpg
02:16
Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots
nbc_nba_knicksixerspostgame_260504.jpg
07:02
Knicks’ defense smothered 76ers in Game 1
nbc_nba_conleyintv_260504.jpg
04:41
Conley unpacks how Timberwolves neutralized Spurs
nbc_nba_minvsas_260504.jpg
02:02
HLs: Wolves take tightly contested Game 1 vs Spurs
nbc_nba_minpostgame_260504.jpg
05:04
T’Wolves ‘relentless’ in statement win over Spurs
nbc_nba_minvsas_digitalhit_260504.jpg
01:16
Wolves bring a ‘fearlessness’ to Game 1 vs Spurs
nbc_nba_antintv_260504o.jpg
01:15
Edwards takes accountability after Game 1 win
nbc_nba_jbpostgameintv_260504.jpg
01:08
Brunson powers Knicks past 76ers in Game 1 win
Screenshot_2026-05-04_231323_copy.jpg
01:07
Knicks ‘surgical’ in Game 1 rout against 76ers
nbc_nba_phinyk_260504.jpg
01:57
HLs: Knicks dominate Sixers to open East semis
nbc_nba_enjoy_nuggets_260504.jpg
10:20
Should the Nuggets look into trading Murray?
nbc_nba_pregame_wolvesspurs_260504_copy.jpg
06:15
Spurs are a ‘really good matchup’ for Wolves
barnes_050426.jpg
05:15
Evaluating Raptors, Hawks ahead of offseason
USATSI_28867622_copy.jpg
01:45
Sixers getting dominant post play from Embiid
tatum_thumb_050426.jpg
04:42
What’s next for Celtics after 1st Round loss?
nbc_nba_pregame_mosley_260504_copy.jpg
06:29
Magic must upgrade roster despite Mosley firing
nbc_enjoy_pick6_260504.jpg
04:30
Maxey a ‘matchup nightmare’ for Knicks
nbc_enjoy_game7recap_260504.jpg
09:45
Recapping Cavs-Raptors, Pistons-Magic Game 7s
nbc_enjoy_panicsunsrockets_260504.jpg
09:53
What’s next for PHX, HOU after 1st Round losses?
nbc_nba_mannixmosleyout_260504.jpg
04:22
Who replaces Mosley in Orlando?
nbc_nba_mannixmasaimavs_260504.jpg
04:14
Can Ujiri turn the Mavericks to contenders?
nbc_bte_wolvesatspurs_260504.jpg
01:58
Game 1 will set the tone for Wolves-Spurs
nbc_bte_76ersknicks_260504.jpg
01:45
Embiid ‘changes everything’ for 76ers vs. Knicks
USATSI_28032968_copy.jpg
04:14
How can Timberwolves counter Wemby in semifinals?
GettyImages-2193530745_copy.jpg
03:26
Knicks vs. 76ers set to bring energy, excitement
USATSI_28874179_copy.jpg
08:27
Banchero keeps it real: ‘Not good enough’
nbc_nba_mitchellpostgameintv_260503.jpg
05:17
Mitchell: I’m always going to try to be myself
nbc_nba_torcle_digitalhit_260503.jpg
01:54
Allen ‘took it to a different level’ for Cavaliers

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
09:46
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
10:54
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_arsenal_260505.jpg
11:01
Premier League title charge ‘is on’ for Arsenal
nbc_bte_preakness_260505.jpg
02:12
Early betting preview of the 2026 Preakness Stakes
nbc_pl_mancityeverton_260505.jpg
13:48
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
nbc_cfb_ndfanpulse_260505.jpg
01:57
Notre Dame fans optimistic ahead of 2026 season
nbc_pl_netbusters_260505.jpg
25:58
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
witt_jr_mpx.jpg
30
McGonigle, Witt Jr. meet for Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_pl_mainoomagic_260505.jpg
08:23
PL RAW: Man Utd triumph in thriller v. Liverpool
PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
09:53
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
05:36
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
07:37
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
nbc_pft_cowboysdefense_260505.jpg
03:57
Downs headlines Cowboys’ effort to improve defense
nbc_pft_tuachances_260505.jpg
06:55
Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerchiefs_260505.jpg
06:08
Will Chiefs lean on run game more with Walker?
nbc_pft_falconsqbsituation_260505.jpg
06:16
ATL in an ‘interesting’ position with Penix, Tua
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerleaving_260505.jpg
07:19
Why Walker realized he wouldn’t remain with SEA
SteelersAwkward5-5.jpg
09:32
Analyzing ‘awkward’ situation between Rodgers, PIT
AllarPFT5-5.jpg
13:08
Steelers in ‘no man’s land’ with QB situation
RodgersNewMPX5-5.jpg
13:25
Is Steelers’ patience ‘running thin’ with Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgersquestions_260505.jpg
07:36
Questions continue to follow Rodgers and Steelers
nbc_moto_segone_260504.jpg
10:29
Webb, Prado battles may spill to Pro Motocross
nbc_moto_segthree_260504.jpg
20:43
What will separate Roczen, Lawrence in Salt Lake?
nbc_moto_dunlapdebate_260504.jpg
10:26
Title 24: Minear situation deserves rule revision
nbc_pftpm_kennethwalkerintv_260504.jpg
09:00
Walker knew mid 2025 season he was leaving SEA
nbc_pl_mw35allgoals_260504.jpg
15:46
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
nbc_roto_tarikskubal_260504.jpg
01:46
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
nbc_pl_mcigoalone_260504.jpg
01:30
Doku’s curler gives Man City lead over Everton
nbc_pl_evegoalone_260504.jpg
01:48
Barry scores on Guehi error, brings Everton level
nbc_pl_evegoaltwo_260504.jpg
01:28
O’Brien heads Everton 2-1 in front of Man City