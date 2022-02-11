 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
berryfamilyswift.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2023 fantasy football season
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Stanford
Report: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets

Top Clips

nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
berryfamilyswift.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2023 fantasy football season
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Stanford
Report: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets

Top Clips

nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who will regret the Harden-Simmons trade?

February 11, 2022 04:33 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Nets trading James Harden to the 76ers for a package centered around Ben Simmons and explains why he's unsure about how the move will play out for both sides.
Up Next
nbc_dps_connaughtoncurry_230824.jpg
3:14
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Now Playing
nbc_dps_patconnaughton_230824.jpg
17:22
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
11:34
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
9:24
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonai6ploy_230802.jpg
2:36
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_dijonaiintv_230802.jpg
20:02
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponherbertandbrowncontracts_230726.jpg
7:54
Are Herbert and Brown worth their contracts?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_browncontractreaction_230726.jpg
4:33
Does Brown deserve NBA’s richest contract ever?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_embiid_230719.jpg
9:43
Is it time for Embiid to move on from 76ers?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_nbacup_230719.jpg
13:40
Can NBA’s in-season tournament become a staple?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_summerleague_230719.jpg
3:37
Whitmore among 2023 NBA Summer League stars
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_wnbaallstar_230719.jpg
8:36
How can WNBA improve All-Star weekend?
Now Playing