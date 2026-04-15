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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Prarie View A&amp;M at Florida
Alex Condon puts off NBA and returns to Florida for senior season and run at another title
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Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell says ‘it’s not easy to lose a friend’ after McIntosh’s exit
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Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Prarie View A&amp;M at Florida
Alex Condon puts off NBA and returns to Florida for senior season and run at another title
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell says ‘it’s not easy to lose a friend’ after McIntosh’s exit
NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-Michigan vs Texas
Texas QB Arch Manning says he’s feeling ‘100 percent’ after foot surgery

Top Clips

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Udoka on the hot seat, Hawks get hot?
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Towns may be unsolvable problem for the Hawks
nbc_enjoy_bucks_260415.jpg
What will the Bucks do in the offseason?

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Will Leonard carry the Clippers with his scoring?

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