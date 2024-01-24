 Skip navigation
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut
TCU women's basketball
TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts
Ichiro Suzuki
Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot with CC Sabathia and Felix Hernandez

nbc_golf_kentanigawa_240124.jpg
Tanigawa takes a swing at roasting Kona coffee
nbc_pft_confchampqbs_240124.jpg
Conference Championship QB odds
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut
TCU women's basketball
TCU women go from school-record 14-0 start and AP ranking to forfeits and open tryouts
Ichiro Suzuki
Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot with CC Sabathia and Felix Hernandez

nbc_golf_kentanigawa_240124.jpg
Tanigawa takes a swing at roasting Kona coffee
nbc_pft_confchampqbs_240124.jpg
Conference Championship QB odds
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame

Bucks turning to Rivers after Griffin?

January 24, 2024 09:17 AM
Dan Patrick thinks there was a players revolt in Milwaukee before Adrian Griffin was shown the door 43 games in, speaking to how small the title window is for the Bucks after going all in on Lillard with an aging roster.
Up Next
nbc_dps_embiidandtowns_240123.jpg
9:57
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoossiakim_v2_240122.jpg
0:52
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoohaliburton_240122.jpg
0:55
Haliburton providing top 10 fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
0:47
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_russell_240122.jpg
0:49
Russell soaring since return to Lakers’ lineup
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jalenwilliams_240122.jpg
0:51
OKC’s Williams providing Top 50 fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_sexton_240122.jpg
0:52
Sexton has become a quality 9-cat contributor
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbswemby1stoverall_240117.jpg
3:41
Is Wemby a No. 1 overall fantasy pick next season?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsharris_240117.jpg
3:42
What should fantasy managers do with PHI’s Harris?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssiakam_240117.jpg
4:42
Siakam should get fantasy bump after IND-TOR trade
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robinsonv2_240115.jpg
0:49
Robinson fantasy-relevant with Miami Heat
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_murrayv2_240115.jpg
0:52
Trade from ATL would impact Murray’s fantasy value
Now Playing