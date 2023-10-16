 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Hero WC field: 8 of OWGR’s top 10; no Tiger ... yet
fmia week 6 amon ra
Browns, Bills, Lions shine in NFL Week 6
fmia jets feature
Inside Robert Saleh’s ‘hell on wheels’ New York Jets

Top Clips

nbc_roto_princeyaho_231016.jpg
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
nbc_roto_russellyahoo_231016.jpg
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
nbc_pft_seahawksbengals_231016.jpg
Smith, Seahawks offense fall flat vs. Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Final Round
Hero WC field: 8 of OWGR’s top 10; no Tiger ... yet
fmia week 6 amon ra
Browns, Bills, Lions shine in NFL Week 6
fmia jets feature
Inside Robert Saleh’s ‘hell on wheels’ New York Jets

Top Clips

nbc_roto_princeyaho_231016.jpg
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
nbc_roto_russellyahoo_231016.jpg
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
nbc_pft_seahawksbengals_231016.jpg
Smith, Seahawks offense fall flat vs. Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Williamson remains a high-risk, high-reward pick

October 16, 2023 11:01 AM
Vaughn Dalzell explains why Zion Williamson must regain fantasy managers' trust this season and highlights why the 23-year-old could see an uptick in blocks.
Up Next
nbc_roto_princeyaho_231016.jpg
1:01
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_russellyahoo_231016.jpg
1:06
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
2:54
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_giannisdraftstrategy_231011.jpg
2:27
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_nba_lowry_231010.jpg
1:16
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Now Playing
nbc_roto_pooleyahoov2_231010.jpg
1:11
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_sabonis_v2_231010.jpg
1:06
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_lively_231010.jpg
0:59
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_nba_mikal_231010.jpg
1:18
Bridges can continue ascension into fantasy star
Now Playing
nbc_roto_middletonyahoo_231010.jpg
1:11
‘Exercise caution’ with Middleton in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_andrewdiceclayinterview_231006.jpg
11:55
Dice breaks down his new basketball film
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_simmonsceiling_231004.jpg
2:46
Simmons still sports a solid fantasy ceiling
Now Playing