 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
Suni Lee to miss gymnastics world team selection camp
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins
Tampa Bay places slugging center fielder Jose Siri on injured list with right-hand fracture
Syndication: Milwaukee
David Stearns agrees to become Mets president of baseball operations, according to reports

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_mccarthy_230912.jpg
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
nbc_bfa_jimtrotter_230912.jpg
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
nbc_bfa_meltucker_230912.jpg
Mel Tucker’s judgment needs to be questioned

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
Suni Lee to miss gymnastics world team selection camp
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins
Tampa Bay places slugging center fielder Jose Siri on injured list with right-hand fracture
Syndication: Milwaukee
David Stearns agrees to become Mets president of baseball operations, according to reports

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_mccarthy_230912.jpg
Michigan QB McCarthy shows NFL-caliber arm talent
nbc_bfa_jimtrotter_230912.jpg
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
nbc_bfa_meltucker_230912.jpg
Mel Tucker’s judgment needs to be questioned

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

20(ish) questions with Purdue QB Card

September 12, 2023 05:24 PM
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card answers rapid-fire questions from Matt Cassel and talks about his relationship with the Boilermakers coaching staff.