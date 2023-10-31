Skip navigation
Barnes Arico: Big Ten 'more difficult' than ever
October 31, 2023 05:58 PM
Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico spotlights the players she thinks will have a big season and explains why the Big Ten will be such a tough conference to win in 2023-24.
