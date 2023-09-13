Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 3 slate

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Week 2 Optimal Flex Plays: D’Andre Swift can go if Kenneth Gainwell can’t
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Sen. Blumenthal presses PIF on motivations for U.S. investments
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Rory McIlroy tells amazing Michael Block story from PGA
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Week 2 Optimal Flex Plays: D’Andre Swift can go if Kenneth Gainwell can’t
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Lawrence Jackson Jr.
,
Sen. Blumenthal presses PIF on motivations for U.S. investments
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Rory McIlroy tells amazing Michael Block story from PGA
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 3 slate
September 13, 2023 11:46 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down their best bets for the entire Week 3 slate of the Big Ten season.
Close Ad