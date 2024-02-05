Big Ten in 10: PUR boiling hot; NW will get right

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner fist pump.jpg
Austin Forkner: Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for Tuesday’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
nbc_yahoo_washington_240205.jpg
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner fist pump.jpg
Austin Forkner: Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for Tuesday’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
nbc_yahoo_washington_240205.jpg
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Big Ten in 10: PUR boiling hot; NW will get right

February 5, 2024 03:12 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Robbie Hummel think Purdue is showing why it's a national championship frontrunner and aren't overly worried about Northwestern's recent overtime heartbreakers.