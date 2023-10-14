 Skip navigation
Top News

Chase Elliott wrecked car Vegas.jpg
Chase Elliott going to backup car after Las Vegas crash
Champions Tour - The ACE Group Classic - Round One
Bean, 11-time Tour winner, dies after recent lung surgery
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: Scores and highlights from Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osuvspur_stovertd_231014.jpg
Stover nabs 4-yard TD grab in traffic
nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
nbc_cfb_osuvspur_harrisontd_231014.jpg
Harrison completes stellar drive with 14-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brown plows ahead for 2-yard TD in short yardage

October 14, 2023 12:46 PM
Backup QB Devin Brown enters the game, lowers his shoulders and runs for a 2-yard touchdown at 3:44 in the first quarter to continue the strong start for Ohio State vs. Purdue.