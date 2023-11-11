 Skip navigation
Top News

Michigan v Penn State
Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win
laila-edwards.jpg
Laila Edwards is first Black woman to play for U.S. national hockey team
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round Three
Noren keeps lead in Bermuda as Villegas one back

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_purduecardtd_231111.jpg
Card converts fourth-down TD to extend Purdue lead
nbc_cfb_purduetracytd_231111.jpg
Tracy Jr. injects life into Purdue offense with TD
nbc_cfb_purduesheffieldtd_231111.jpg
Purdue’s Sheffield grabs 24-yard TD amid contact

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Card connects with Miller for 20-yard TD

November 11, 2023 03:50 PM
Purdue's Hudson Card finds Garrett Miller down the middle for a 20-yard touchdown at 9:52 in the first quarter to tie the score vs. Minnesota.