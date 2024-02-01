 Skip navigation
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark passes Stiles, Mitchell into second on all-time scoring list
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
Player reactions to SSG deal range from celebratory to skeptical
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round
Players have equity in the PGA Tour, but what does that mean?

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_cailtlinclarkthird_240131.jpg
Clark's bomb puts her third on scoring list
nbc_golf_gc_paugasolint_240131.jpg
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like 'a slice of heaven'
nbc_pl_update_240131.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea

Trending Teams

Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer

January 31, 2024 08:41 PM
This Caitlin Clark layup made her the second all-time leading scorer in NCAA history and the leading scorer in Big Ten history as she passed Kelsey Mitchell.