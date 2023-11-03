 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
College Football: Ranking B1G Ten Bets
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200
Saturday Xfinity Championship 4 race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info, weather
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito, Ilia Malinin lead Grand Prix France, can end U.S. figure skating droughts

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_francegp_manlininshort_231103.jpg
Malinin lands two quads, leads after short program
nbc_ffhh_watson_231103.jpg
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103.jpg
Johnson leads Steelers over Levis, Titans on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
College Football: Ranking B1G Ten Bets
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200
Saturday Xfinity Championship 4 race at Phoenix: Start time, TV info, weather
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Isabeau Levito, Ilia Malinin lead Grand Prix France, can end U.S. figure skating droughts

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_francegp_manlininshort_231103.jpg
Malinin lands two quads, leads after short program
nbc_ffhh_watson_231103.jpg
What will Browns’ Watson look like if he plays?
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103.jpg
Johnson leads Steelers over Levis, Titans on TNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expect defensive showdown between Iowa-NU

November 3, 2023 02:05 PM
Jay Croucher breaks down the betting lines for Iowa-Northwestern and explains why fans should expect a strong defensive showing from both teams in the Week 10 Big Ten matchup at Wrigley Field.