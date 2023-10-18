 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
ZOZO Championship: Rickie Fowler is a great option in Japan.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_231018.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL players in the Olympics
nbc_pftpm_richardsoninjury_231018.jpg
How Richardson fits into QB injury narrative
nbc_pftpm_nflfanfights_231018.jpg
Florio: NFL is ‘failing to protect’ fans at games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Five senses of Saturday from Ohio State-Purdue

October 18, 2023 01:28 PM
Relive all of the best moments in and around Ross–Ade Stadium from the Week 7 Ohio State-Purdue contest., including the spirit of gameday and the electricity of the fans.