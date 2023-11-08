Skip navigation
Get to know Iowa's McCaffery and Perkins
November 8, 2023 02:44 PM
Get to know Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins of the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team, as they put each other through the paces with a series of back-and-forth questions and answers.
