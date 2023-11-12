 Skip navigation
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Three
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan State at Ohio State
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights

nbc_cfb_kylemccordint_231111.jpg
McCord: ‘I’m spoiled’ with Buckeyes’ weapons
nbc_cfb_ryandayint_231111.jpg
Day looking towards ‘biggest game of the year’
nbc_cfb_ohsthendersontd_231111__933505.jpg
Henderson plows into end zone for Buckeyes

Harrison excited by Ohio State's offense

November 11, 2023 10:47 PM
Marvin Harrison Jr. reflects on his three-touchdown night against Michigan State and what the Buckeyes need to do to finish the season strong.