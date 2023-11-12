 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan State at Ohio State
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Three
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_kylemccordint_231111.jpg
McCord: ‘I’m spoiled’ with Buckeyes’ weapons
nbc_cfb_marvinharrisonint_231111.jpg
Harrison excited by Ohio State’s offense
nbc_cfb_ryandayint_231111.jpg
Day looking towards ‘biggest game of the year’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Michigan State at Ohio State
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round Three
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_kylemccordint_231111.jpg
McCord: ‘I’m spoiled’ with Buckeyes’ weapons
nbc_cfb_marvinharrisonint_231111.jpg
Harrison excited by Ohio State’s offense
nbc_cfb_ryandayint_231111.jpg
Day looking towards ‘biggest game of the year’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Henderson plows into end zone for Buckeyes

November 11, 2023 09:00 PM
TreVeyon Henderson explodes through the line and past a hit at the goal line to give Ohio State another touchdown against Michigan State.