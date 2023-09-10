 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_tauliaeverytd_230909.jpg
Every Taulia Tagovailoa throw against Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_tauliaeverytd_230909.jpg
Every Taulia Tagovailoa throw against Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Every touchdown from Charlotte vs. Maryland

September 10, 2023 12:16 AM
Catch all the touchdowns scored between the Charlotte 49ers and the Maryland Terrapins in their Saturday night clash.