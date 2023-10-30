 Skip navigation
Elijah Rushing.jfif
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes lessons from past defeats to reach Championship 4
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Trey McBride’s Breakout

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_brently_231030.jpg
NCAA partnering with Clippd for stats, rankings
nbc_golf_gc_fontenotdiscuss_231030.jpg
Fontenot wins East Lake Cup in third start at GT
nbc_golf_gc_womensdiscuss_231030.jpg
Stanford, WFU relying on depth after departures

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: East Lake Cup, Day 1

October 30, 2023 06:07 PM
Watch the best men’s and women’s performances from Day 1 of the 2023 East Lake Cup.