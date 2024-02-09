 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Herald-Times
No. 14 Indiana women win shootout with Michigan State 94-91, Moore-McNeil has triple-double
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Minnesota
No. 5 Ohio State wins 10th-straight game, 71-47 over Minnesota
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 16: Trade Deadline Winners & Losers

nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhls_240208.jpg
Highlights: Clark’s 27-point double-double vs. PSU
nbc_wcbb_ohio_min_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State locks down Minnesota
nbc_wcbb_cotiemcmahon_int_240208.jpg
McMahon: OSU ‘played our game’ vs. Minnesota

WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa roll past Penn State

February 9, 2024 01:25 AM
Caitlin Clark scored 27 points for Iowa, but it was Hannah Stuelke who took over with 47 points to help the Hawkeyes roll past Penn State 111-93 at home.