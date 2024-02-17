Skip navigation
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
Guardiola frustrated with slow start v. Chelsea
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Florida played so well at home that Gators won AND finished second
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s ‘spirit’ v. City
Guardiola frustrated with slow start v. Chelsea
PL Update: Chelsea frustrate Manchester City
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MBB Highlights: Richmond dominates GW
February 17, 2024 02:42 PM
Richmond was able to build a large first-half lead and cruise to an A-10 victory against George Washington on the road.
