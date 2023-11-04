 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bcturfspirnt_231104.jpg
Nobals shows out in Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_bcclassictrophyseg_231104.jpg
2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field
World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Watch: Kuchar, leading by 6, makes quadruple bogey
Purdue v Michigan
Purdue vs. Michigan Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_horse_bcturfspirnt_231104.jpg
Nobals shows out in Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_bcclassictrophyseg_231104.jpg
2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
nbc_cfb_auerbachsegment_231104.jpg
Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Johnson's late TD gets Northwestern on the board

November 4, 2023 06:31 PM
Cam Johnson comes through late for Northwestern with an impressive touchdown grab to give the Wildcats a chance against the Iowa Hawkeyes.