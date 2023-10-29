 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Richard Childress critical of Sheldon Creed for last-lap contact
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Kyle Larson, crew chief Cliff Daniels take lesson from Homestead forward
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Schedule Breakdown

oly_fsdnc_skatecanada_gillespoirierfree_231028_1920x1080_2277616195980.jpg
Gilles and Poirier defend Skate Canada title
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_231028.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
nbc_cfb_wisconsinsack_231028.jpg
Wisconsin D comes up with big stop vs. OSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Richard Childress critical of Sheldon Creed for last-lap contact
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Kyle Larson, crew chief Cliff Daniels take lesson from Homestead forward
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Schedule Breakdown

oly_fsdnc_skatecanada_gillespoirierfree_231028_1920x1080_2277616195980.jpg
Gilles and Poirier defend Skate Canada title
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_231028.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
nbc_cfb_wisconsinsack_231028.jpg
Wisconsin D comes up with big stop vs. OSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McCord throws first INT since Week 1 vs. Badgers

October 28, 2023 08:19 PM
On first-and-goal for the Buckeyes, Kyle McCord throws a pass to the corner of the end zone that is intercepted by Wisconsin's Preston Zachman at the end of the first quarter.