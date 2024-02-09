 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 16: Trade Deadline Winners & Losers
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
NFL DFS Super Bowl LVIII Strategy for 49ers vs. Chiefs
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_ohio_min_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State locks down Minnesota
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
nbc_wcbb_michigan_ind_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Indiana rallies back to defeat MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 16: Trade Deadline Winners & Losers
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
NFL DFS Super Bowl LVIII Strategy for 49ers vs. Chiefs
WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_ohio_min_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State locks down Minnesota
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
nbc_wcbb_michigan_ind_240208.jpg
WBB Highlights: Indiana rallies back to defeat MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McMahon: OSU 'played our game' vs. Minnesota

February 8, 2024 10:53 PM
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon says the Buckeye's "played our game" despite coming out of the gates sloppy and cites her strong defensive effort en route to victory vs. Minnesota.