 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_golf_gt_hosslerint_231101.jpg
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
nbc_berry_lastcall_231101.jpg
Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state
Heisman Trophy: Betting Contenders vs. Pretenders
Gus Edwards Image.jpg
Week 8 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
giddings_mlm_twoshot.jpg
Maple Leaf Mel and the long arc of a horse-racing tragedy

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_abergint_231101.jpg
Aberg taking quick success in stride
nbc_golf_gt_hosslerint_231101.jpg
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
nbc_berry_lastcall_231101.jpg
Week 9 early lines: Cowboys-Eagles, Fins-Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Surprising' to see OSU atop initial CFP rankings

November 1, 2023 10:56 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton react to the initial College Football Playoff rankings by unpacking the top four teams that made it in and highlighting notable Pac-12 misses.