 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Towson at Maryland
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_evyleibfarth_230906_v2.jpg
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_raiders_230907.jpg
Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home
nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
nbc_moto_smxinsisderep41fowlerfacts_230907.jpg
Is prior speedway data good barometer for SMX?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Towson at Maryland
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_evyleibfarth_230906_v2.jpg
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_raiders_230907.jpg
Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home
nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
nbc_moto_smxinsisderep41fowlerfacts_230907.jpg
Is prior speedway data good barometer for SMX?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor shares insight into Deion's rise

September 7, 2023 02:17 PM
Jean-Jacques Taylor joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how his book on Deion Sanders came to fruition, the process behind it, and he shares his thoughts on Coach Prime's start at Colorado.