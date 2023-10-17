Skip navigation
Top 10 draft prospects from the Big Ten
October 17, 2023 01:57 PM
Joshua Perry joins Connor Rogers to discuss their top 10 draft prospects from the Big Ten, including Michigan's Kris Jenkins, Penn State's Chop Robinson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
