 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Kyle Larson goes to backup car at Roval after hitting wall in practice
nbc_cfb_ndevansintv_231004.jpg
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_wiscpostgameint_231007.jpg
Mordecai, Hallman reflect on win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_betmgmpurdueiowa_231007.jpg
Home-field advantage, defense give Iowa upper hand
nbc_cfb_ferentzhit_231007.jpg
Hill ready for ‘adventure’ in McNamara’s absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Qualifying
Cup Series Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins the pole
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Kyle Larson goes to backup car at Roval after hitting wall in practice
nbc_cfb_ndevansintv_231004.jpg
No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_wiscpostgameint_231007.jpg
Mordecai, Hallman reflect on win vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_betmgmpurdueiowa_231007.jpg
Home-field advantage, defense give Iowa upper hand
nbc_cfb_ferentzhit_231007.jpg
Hill ready for ‘adventure’ in McNamara’s absence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wimsatt finds Strong in traffic for TD catch

October 7, 2023 03:20 PM
Gavin Wimsatt hits Ian Strong right in the stomach to complete an 11-yard touchdown pass for Rutgers at 4:07 in the fourth quarter vs. Wisconsin.