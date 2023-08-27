 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 28 at Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175
Milwaukee Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins Truck playoff race
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron - Final Round
Closing 59 means KFT player will keep card – maybe more

Top Clips

nbc_indy_newgardenv2_230827.jpg
Newgarden: ‘I was just trying to catch up’
nbc_golf_goydos5puttv3_230827.jpg
Goydos’s head-scratching 5-putt at the Ally
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Dixon goes back-to-back after WWT Raceway win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Results and points after SuperMotocross 2023 Round 28 at Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175
Milwaukee Truck results: Grant Enfinger wins Truck playoff race
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron - Final Round
Closing 59 means KFT player will keep card – maybe more

Top Clips

nbc_indy_newgardenv2_230827.jpg
Newgarden: ‘I was just trying to catch up’
nbc_golf_goydos5puttv3_230827.jpg
Goydos’s head-scratching 5-putt at the Ally
nbc_indy_dixon_230827_1920x1080.jpg
Dixon goes back-to-back after WWT Raceway win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Newgarden's bid for perfection ends at WWT Raceway

August 27, 2023 05:44 PM
Josef Newgarden's bid to sweep the IndyCar season's oval races comes to an end after overdriving turn 1 and making contact with the wall.