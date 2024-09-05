Whiteboard Wednesday: 2024 NFL storylines, Texans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/idgc8x2nwe3fbebkr1ah
Breaking down five of the biggest September visits
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil
Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
Jalen Hurts
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_nfltalent_240904.jpg
AGT judges look at NFL players’ other talents
nbc_nfl_kyrenwilliamsint_240904.jpg
Williams embracing punt returner opportunity
nbc_nfl_whatcomestomind_240904.jpg
What comes to mind: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/idgc8x2nwe3fbebkr1ah
Breaking down five of the biggest September visits
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil
Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
Jalen Hurts
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_nfltalent_240904.jpg
AGT judges look at NFL players’ other talents
nbc_nfl_kyrenwilliamsint_240904.jpg
Williams embracing punt returner opportunity
nbc_nfl_whatcomestomind_240904.jpg
What comes to mind: Chiefs vs. Ravens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Whiteboard Wednesday: 2024 NFL storylines, Texans

September 4, 2024 10:25 PM
The NFL Kickoff Eve crew breaks out their whiteboards and talks about their favorite 2024 storylines, the Texans staying hungry and comparing players to NBC characters.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_nfltalent_240904.jpg
6:17
AGT judges look at NFL players’ other talents
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_kyrenwilliamsint_240904.jpg
2:54
Williams embracing punt returner opportunity
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_whatcomestomind_240904.jpg
4:12
What comes to mind: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
1:18
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_betnfl1pmgamespart1_240904.jpg
1:17
Bet it in a Minute: PIT-ATL, TEN-CHI in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bet4pmgames_240904.jpg
1:25
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeandnoaheagleinterview_240904.jpg
13:06
Previewing Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dannorlovskyinterview_240904.jpg
16:23
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_240904.jpg
7:49
NFL hot takes: Will Jets win the Super Bowl?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tepredictions_240904.jpg
4:13
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
Now Playing