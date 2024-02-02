Watch Now
40-For-40: Emotions of covering the NFL after 9/11
Peter King reflects on the tragedy of 9/11, namely the efforts of first responders and how he saw the NFL unite as one during the difficult time.
Up Next
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the San Francisco 49ers defense has to be aggressive and tactical against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl 58.
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out how Caleb Williams can control the narrative if he wants to play for Kliff Kingsbury and ponder why the Bears could be a desirable alternative.
Is Mahomes the 2nd-greatest NFL QB right now?
Is Mahomes the 2nd-greatest NFL QB right now?
The Golics join Dan Patrick to debate where Patrick Mahomes' greatness falls among the all-time greats, discuss the transcendent changes happening within college football leading toward a super conference, and more.
Tucker surprised 49ers are favored vs. Chiefs
Tucker surprised 49ers are favored vs. Chiefs
Ross Tucker tells Dan Patrick why he's surprised that the 49ers are favored against the Chiefs, shares predictions gone wrong, and why he'd be shocked if Bill Belichick isn't an NFL head coach somewhere next season.
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down reports that the Niners aren't thrilled about the firmness of the surface they're practicing on at UNLV.
Biggest takeaways from 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Biggest takeaways from 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how flag football is the NFL's avenue to better globalize the sport and discuss fun activities from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
Top defensive players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII
Top defensive players to watch in Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio, Chris Simms and Charean Williams name which defensive players to keep a close eye on in Super Bowl LVIII.
Mapping out Cowboys’ biggest offseason decisions
Mapping out Cowboys’ biggest offseason decisions
Charean Williams joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to provide insight on the Cowboys, including Dak Prescott’s contract, Bill Belichick's possibility to land in Dallas eventually and more.
Mahomes has key chance to narrow the gap on Brady
Mahomes has key chance to narrow the gap on Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms compare Patrick Mahomes’ career so far with Tom Brady’s and spell out why this is a critical opportunity for him to add another Super Bowl title to his name.