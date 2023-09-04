Watch Now
40-For-40: King remembers the height of Prime Time
Peter King revisits covering Deion Sanders during the height of his athletic career when he was playing both cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons and outfield for the Atlanta Braves.
Best moments around college football in Week 1
The Big Ten College Countdown crew runs through the top highlights from around college football in Week 1, including Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue.
Berry buying into Howell, Gainwell after preseason
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the second round of preseason storylines they are buying into, led by Sam Howell as a quality fantasy streamer, Kenneth Gainwell's role with the Eagles, and more.
Berry: Waller could have ‘top-2 fantasy TE upside’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the first round of preseason storylines they are buying into, from Darren Waller's "top-2 fantasy TE upside" to Garrett Wilson becoming the new "Davante Adams".
Berry’s preseason risers led by Akers, Ferguson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss notable players whose fantasy stock is on the rise after preseason, including Cam Akers, Jake Ferguson, Raheem Mostert, and Jahan Dotson.
Berry runs through his favorite fantasy team names
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through a handful of their favorite fantasy team names for the 2023 season as part of Berry's Ten Lists of Ten.
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into the latest injury news surrounding Cooper Kupp and Kendre Miller and what this means for fantasy managers.
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers preview Berry's "chicken" and "unsexy" players that will help you win your fantasy football league, headlined by Diontae Johnson, Jared Goff, and Isiah Pacheco.
Why guardian caps could be used in real NFL games
NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss recent NFL rule changes and why the league could shift to using guardian caps on helmets in the near future.
Mahomes’ chase for seven begins with daily grind
Ahead of Kansas City's season opener, Patrick Mahomes catches up with Chris Simms about his heroics in last year's playoff run, how he compares to Steph Curry and the secret to reaching the Super Bowl once again.
Injuries shouldn’t impact Burrow’s extension talks
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Joe Burrow returning to Bengals practice after missing nearly six weeks and explain why injuries shouldn’t impact his looming contract extension.
Confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering season
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their confidence levels in Brock Purdy entering the 2023 season and explain why the 49ers could regret trading Trey Lance if their QB depth is tested.