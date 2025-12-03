Aiyuk not playing due to 'bad blood' with 49ers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Aiyuk not playing due to 'bad blood' with 49ers
December 3, 2025 02:10 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses why he believes Brandon Aiyuk is not playing for the 49ers and predicts where the wide receiver could play next season.
Related Videos
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
01:48
‘Dicey’ AFC South makes it hard to pick a winner
18:37
OT Brown: Bengals are ‘never going to quit’
19:28
Bears ground game exposes Eagles defense
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
Latest Clips
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
02:27
American Conference Championship is ‘exciting’
03:15
Auerbach: Virginia beats Duke and it isn’t close
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue