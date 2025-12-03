 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Aaron Plessinger muddy bike.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 9: Aaron Plessinger
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson among the key absences
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Aiyuk not playing due to 'bad blood' with 49ers

December 3, 2025 02:10 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses why he believes Brandon Aiyuk is not playing for the 49ers and predicts where the wide receiver could play next season.

nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251203.jpg
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_251203.jpg
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
DanielJonesColts12-3.jpg
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
nbc_pft_theilan_251203.jpg
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251203.jpg
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_tomlinrodgers_251203.jpg
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
nbc_pft_bentomlin_251203.jpg
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
nbc_pft_chijohnsononwilliams_251203.jpg
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
nbc_pft_tomlinpart3_251203.jpg
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
nbc_pft_chijohnsonsuccess_251203.jpg
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
nbc_pft_tomlinoptionsv2_251203.jpg
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
nbc_pff_texanschiefs_251202.jpg
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
nbc_pff_mvprace_251202.jpg
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
nbc_csu_afcsouthodds_251202.jpg
01:48
‘Dicey’ AFC South makes it hard to pick a winner
nbc_csu_orlandobrownintv_251202.jpg
18:37
OT Brown: Bengals are ‘never going to quit’
nbc_csu_ep2filmreview_251202.jpg
19:28
Bears ground game exposes Eagles defense
nbc_csu_jaxsondart_251202.jpg
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251202.jpg
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
nbc_csu_billsrungame_251202.jpg
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251202(2).jpg
05:53
Does Maye deserve to be the favorite for NFL MVP?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251202.jpg
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqb_251202.jpg
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs

nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_johnson_251203.jpg
02:11
Johnson’s tape shows an ‘underrated playmaker’
nbc_cfb_nwwrigley_251203.jpg
03:22
Wrigley Field gives NU a unique home advantage
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_roto_bosjbrown_251203.jpg
01:34
Brown has ‘stepped his game up a notch’ for Boston
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_roto_cpaullatest_251203.jpg
01:44
Paul situation ‘another black eye’ for Clippers
nbc_roto_nowilliamson_251203.jpg
01:38
Should Pelicans finally move on from Williamson?
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_pickens_251203.jpg
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
nbc_roto_evans_251203.jpg
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
nbc_rtf_americanchamp_251203.jpg
02:27
American Conference Championship is ‘exciting’
nbc_rtf_accchamp_251203.jpg
03:15
Auerbach: Virginia beats Duke and it isn’t close
nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana