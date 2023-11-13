Watch Now
Adams secures incredible one-handed catch vs. Jets
Davante Adams makes a wild one-handed catch under pressure against the Jets in the first quarter on SNF.
Spillane picks off Wilson at crucial moment
Robert Spillane sucked the life out of the Jets' offense late by intercepting Zach Wilson’s pass to Allen Lazard.
Mayer snatches pass over his head for first NFL TD
Aidan O’Connell throws a pass well above Michael Mayer’s head, but the rookie leaps up to make the catch and earn his first-career TD and give the Raiders a 16-9 lead over the Jets after the extra point.
Speed Round: Can Dobbs lead Vikings to playoffs?
The FNIA desk breaks down a few key questions coming out of Week 10, from the 49ers' place among the elite to Kyler Murray's status with the Cardinals.
49ers offense highlights Week 10 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps the San Francisco 49ers skill position players going off in fantasy, Tony Pollard's Week 10 struggles and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Quarterback isn’t the only change coming to Pats
With the Patriots benching Mac Jones on their final drive and still falling to 2-8 against the Colts, it's time for New England to come to reality about what this year's team is.
Lions show ‘maturity’ in Week 10 win vs. Chargers
The Football Night in America crew discuss the Lions showing maturity in their win vs. the Chargers, but how they need to put forth a better effort on defense if they want to be considered one of the NFL's elite teams.
Steelers finding their identity each week
The Steelers continue to earn tough wins, but the FNIA crew saw signs of true progression in Pittsburgh's victory over the Packers.
Stroud takes Texans ‘across finish line’ in win
The Football Night in America crew recap the Houston Texans' thrilling Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and another masterful performance by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Watson leads ‘resilient’ Browns to comeback win
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Cleveland Browns' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Deshaun Watson's second half performance in Week 10.
Wilson sparks Jets with 20-yard run, diving effort
Although Zach Wilson ultimately was ruled out before the end zone just shy of a TD, the QB gives the Jets' offense life with a gutsy effort.
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
Mike Florio explains what Tank Dell said about why C.J. Stroud is so special before the FNIA crew marvels at Stroud's early success in his NFL career.