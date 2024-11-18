Watch Now
Allen and Bills flip script on Mahomes and Chiefs
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to Josh Allen and the Bills taking a page out of the usual playbook for the Chiefs and serving a dose of medicine that Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are used to doling out across the NFL.
Collins, Mixon make for solid bets against Cowboys
Jay Croucher, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers give their bets for the Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Monday night, featuring Joe Mixon, Nico Collins and a play on the under.
Lions’ entire offense, Nix lead Weekend Warriors
"If you've got a Lion, start him," Happy Hour agrees after another outburst from Detroit. The Lions' whole offense, plus Bo Nix and Brock Bowers, lead Week 11's Weekend Warriors. FFHH also give their Sunday Scaries.
Hill has ‘epic’ Week 11 while Jeudy shines for CLE
Taysom Hill put on a show in Week 11 for the Saints — and his fortunate fantasy football managers, while Club Ced was closed for the Browns in place of a strong week by Jerry Jeudy.
Has Richardson turned a corner for Colts?
Happy Hour reacts to Anthony Richardson's strong showing against the Jets in Week 11 and what his connection with Josh Downs means going forward, as well as Aaron Rodgers's total collapse with the Jets.
Just ‘bad day at the office’ for Chiefs in fantasy
FFHH shares their takeaways from the Chiefs' first loss of the season, including a quiet day from the Kansas City offense and some high-floor WR3 potential in Khalil Shakir.
Maye a borderline QB1, Rams’ weapons on display
Drake Maye continues exceeding expectations in Year 1, including in fantasy — leading Happy Hour's takeaways from the Rams' win over the Patriots in Week 11, along with Los Angeles's bevy of playmakers.
Herbert a top-10 fantasy QB the rest of the way
The Happy Hour crew marvels at Justin Herbert's excellence, on display in the Chargers' win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, which also saw solid outings by Joe Burrow, Will Dissly, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown.
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
Steve Young explains why the Bengals continue to lose in spite of Joe Burrow, shares why he had so much fun watching Chiefs-Bills, answers whether the AFC hierarchy's changed, if the 49ers are still contenders, and more.
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
PFT believes the Broncos' Week 11 win showed how Bo Nix "keeps getting better," while Anthony Richardson reminded the NFL of his immense upside in his takedown of the Jets.
Giants benching Jones for DeVito a tank move
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to the Giants benching Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito and discusses whether it's more about tanking for a better draft pick or not wanting to pay Jones next season if he gets injured.
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in their loss to the Seahawks, lamenting their inability to find big plays when they needed them.