Allen confident Bills' offense 'still has more'
Josh Allen explains the keys to the Bills' 48-20 win over their AFC East rival and details how the offense has ways to continue improving, even after a strong Week 4 victory.
Running through top NFL Week 4 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson run through the top NFL Week 4 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Salisbury: USC QB Williams is not a sure thing
Former NFL and USC quarterback Sean Salisbury joins Dan Patrick to talk about being "all-in" on the Detroit Lions and why USC stud quarterback Caleb Williams isn't a "can't miss" prospect.
Mad Dog ready to move on from Kelce/Swift chatter
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joins The Dan Patrick Show to talk about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the AL West race in the last weekend of the MLB regular season and the sad state of New York professional sports.
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
Matthew picks between Jay's and Connor's pick-up lines for Week 4: Ezekiel Elliott over 27.5 rush yards (per DraftKings Sportsbook) or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at -2.5 against the Tennessee Titans.
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the top fantasy players in a few NFL Week 4 matchups: Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings-Carolina Panthers.
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to predict a few big performances in Week 4, including Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard and Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs -- but not Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford.
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers walk through their takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, including David Montgomery, AJ Dillon and Romeo Doubs.
Patrick: Packers’ offensive line is ‘not good’
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Jared Goff's strong performance in the Lions' 34-20 win over the Packers, what an NFL team needs to sustain success and more.
Galaxy Brains: Jets lose Namath
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter talk about the significance of Joe Namath voicing his frustrations about Zach Wilson, the analytics of Taylor Swift reportedly attending Chiefs-Jets and more.
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite Thursday Night Football player prop bets ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Lions Week 4 best player prop bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the most bet player props for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.