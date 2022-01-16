Watch Now
Allen traces 'unbelievable' TD pass to Knox vs. NE
Josh Allen recounts a throwaway ball that Dawson Knox turned into a touchdown for the Bills against the Patriots during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Montana wanted to play with Sanders in Detroit
Montana wanted to play with Sanders in Detroit
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders joined The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his early retirement from the NFL and why Joe Montana had interest in signing with the Lions before signing with the Chiefs.
NFL teams haven't called Newton in two years
NFL teams haven't called Newton in two years
Former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Cam Newton joined The Dan Patrick Show to discuss why he isn't on an NFL roster and why he believes he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Eagles-Chiefs was an exhibition heavyweight fight
Eagles-Chiefs was an exhibition heavyweight fight
The Dan Patrick Show recaps the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 matchup and discuss why it felt like an exhibition heavyweight fight.
Could Garrett make an MVP run?
Could Garrett make an MVP run?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher open up DraftKings Sportsbook to pick some longshot futures bets, including a defensive player’s odds of winning MVP.
How does Mayfield figure in QB waiver wire?
How does Mayfield figure in QB waiver wire?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze the quarterbacks, tight ends and DSTs that could help in a pinch during Week 12.
Watch Beckham, Douglas on WR waiver wire
Watch Beckham, Douglas on WR waiver wire
A few up-and-coming names join a familiar face on Fantasy Football Happy Hour’s Week 12 waiver wire suggestions at wide receiver.
Grab SEA's Charbonnet after Walker's injury
Grab SEA’s Charbonnet after Walker’s injury
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pick out players to add from waivers if you need a running back in Week 12, including an injury fill-in who can provide starter production.
How flag football became a Summer Olympics sport
How flag football became a Summer Olympics sport
Peter King catches up with USA Football CEO and Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck to discuss the story behind how flag football was officially added as a sport in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
What went into NFL's first 'Black Friday' game?
What went into NFL's first 'Black Friday' game?
Peter King chats with NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North to discuss Amazon's involvement in the NFL, scheduling the first-ever "Black Friday" game and how the league chooses to flex games.
Matchups to watch around the NFL in Week 12
Matchups to watch around the NFL in Week 12
The FNIA crew runs through NFL Week 12 matchups they are excited about, including the Dolphins-Jets playing on Black Friday, the Steelers-Bengals matchup without Joe Burrow and Ravens-Chargers.
PHI is 'amazing' at pulling through in big moments
PHI is 'amazing' at pulling through in big moments
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Eagles' 21-17 victory over the Chiefs, the difference between last years' Philadelphia team vs. this one, Jalen Hurts in the MVP conversation and more.